Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 13,990 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Perficient worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $108.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

