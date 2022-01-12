Peter Grosskopf Sells 29,300 Shares of Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Peter Grosskopf sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.57, for a total value of C$1,540,242.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,961,260.58.

Peter Grosskopf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Peter Grosskopf sold 9,000 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.11, for a total value of C$459,963.00.

On Friday, December 31st, Peter Grosskopf sold 800 shares of Capstone Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$46,129.04.

Capstone Power Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.94 and a 12-month high of C$1.04.

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

