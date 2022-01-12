Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs. It is the operator in most of these exploration areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. Meanwhile, the company’s ambitious divestment plans appear to be working well as far as deleveraging is concerned. Having said all of this, the fact that Rio de Janeiro-based Petrobras is still reeling under huge debt burden cannot be overlooked. The firm is also having to deal with years of mismanagement and corruption, while investors remain wary of the risk of political interference. As such, Petrobras warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PBR. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

