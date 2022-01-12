PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.67

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.67 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 17.15 ($0.23). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 17.15 ($0.23), with a volume of 949 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.42 million and a P/E ratio of 34.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

