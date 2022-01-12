Pictet North America Advisors SA Cuts Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,790,000 after buying an additional 3,694,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,192,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after buying an additional 1,516,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after buying an additional 1,447,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.55. 2,404,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,742,914. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

