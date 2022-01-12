Pictet North America Advisors SA Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $1,319,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $2,716,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.45. 72,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,059. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

