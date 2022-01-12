Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.46. 50,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,989,407. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

