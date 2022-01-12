Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.70. 22,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,100. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

