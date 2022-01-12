Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 36,748 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,748 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises 2.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 259,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

