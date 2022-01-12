Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 85,000 Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit (NASDAQ:DRAYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRAYU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth $12,450,000.

NASDAQ DRAYU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

