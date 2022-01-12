Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 1,500 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.52 and a 200 day moving average of $126.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

