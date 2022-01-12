Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $103,000 Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter.

COPX stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

