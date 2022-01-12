Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,717 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 52.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,797 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Healthcare Capital by 100.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of HCCCU opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

