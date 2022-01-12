Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.18 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.17% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

GSEV opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83.

