Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $743,000 Investment in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCAX. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in OCA Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCA Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

