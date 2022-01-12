Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 9,520 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,655 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after buying an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 411,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 72,086 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 258,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:AEO opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.