Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.13, a PEG ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.19. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $251,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,270. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

