Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 700 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,453,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 473,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 93,290 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,992 shares of company stock worth $9,552,596 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.