Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Artisan Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARTA stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Artisan Acquisition Company Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

