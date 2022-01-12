Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

