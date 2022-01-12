Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day moving average of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

