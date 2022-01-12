Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,195 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 31.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.44. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

