Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $276.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.21. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

