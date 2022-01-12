Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

