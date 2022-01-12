Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3,483.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

