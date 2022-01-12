Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $2.29 Million in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,427 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $453,899,000 after acquiring an additional 44,050 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,607 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $64,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $61.85 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

