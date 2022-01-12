Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,174 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,447,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

