Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,443 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,448 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Splunk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 17.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.96.

Splunk stock opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.31. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200-day moving average is $141.27.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $462,357 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

