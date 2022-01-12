Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 4,318 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in nCino were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other nCino news, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $1,472,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.24.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.94 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

