Piper Sandler Comments on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LICY)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Li-Cycle in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NYSE LICY opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $58,500,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $39,101,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at $17,280,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,936,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.