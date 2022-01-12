Piper Sandler Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $17.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Bank of America began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.76.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $16.41 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The company had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,901.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $468,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $858,893,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $2,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

