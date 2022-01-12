Piper Sandler Trims Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price to $125.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -169.26 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,613 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,836. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

