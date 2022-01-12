PiplCoin Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $378,350.82 and approximately $33.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00060890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006618 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

