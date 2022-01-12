Pitcairn Co. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after buying an additional 816,666 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.07.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $209,335. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $149.19. 67,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,683. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.