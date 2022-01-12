Pitcairn Co. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,407. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

