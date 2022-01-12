Pitcairn Co. Has $50.45 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $50,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 309.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $29.89. 10,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

