Pitcairn Co. Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pitcairn Co. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,208. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.