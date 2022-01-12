Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $35.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,099.56. The stock had a trading volume of 817,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390,107. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,068.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $865.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

