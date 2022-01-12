Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,591 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Shares of SE stock traded up $4.57 on Wednesday, hitting $202.43. 151,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.67 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a one year low of $168.00 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

