Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Achieves $677,643.21

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Pizza has a total market cap of $677,643.21 and $127,917.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011762 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00076663 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.19 or 0.00517665 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.