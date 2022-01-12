Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 8,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,044. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

