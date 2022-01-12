PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,213. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, Director James Murren bought 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter worth $60,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

