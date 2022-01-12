Playtika Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 24,585 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,505% compared to the average volume of 682 call options.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. Playtika has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Playtika by 175,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.