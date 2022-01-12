PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $116.93 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

