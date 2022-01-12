PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF opened at $195.73 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.84 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.83 and its 200-day moving average is $213.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.11%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

