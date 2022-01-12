PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after buying an additional 270,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after buying an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth about $580,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.95. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $874,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $59,466,630.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

