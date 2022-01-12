PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $125.23 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.86.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.