PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.