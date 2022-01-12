PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 377 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $619.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $320.19 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $656.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $593.51.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

