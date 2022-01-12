PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of O-I Glass worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

